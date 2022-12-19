India-made missile destroyer INS Mormugao commissioned

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 18

Indigenous stealth guided-missile destroyer INS Mormugao, named after a port city in Goa, was commissioned on the eve of the Goa Liberation Day anniversary on Sunday.

The warship, packed with state-of-the-art weapons and sensors, will enhance the country’s maritime capabilities and secure its interests, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh while speaking at the commissioning ceremony in Mumbai.

Submarine project gets new deadline The Navy’s project to construct six next-generation conventional submarines has been further delayed

A source said Project 75 India would be unable to meet its December 31 deadline

It has been allowed an extension till the middle of 2023 State-of-the-art warship Named after the historic port city of Goa, Mormugao undertook first sea trial on December 19, 2021, when Goa celebrated 60 years of liberation from Portuguese rule

Packed with sophisticated state-of-the-art weapons such as surface-to-surface missiles and surface-to-air missiles

Equipped to fight under nuclear, biological and chemical warfare conditions

The government’s top priority is to continue strengthening the security infrastructure by equipping the military with state-of-the-art indigenous weapons and equipment, the Defence Minister said in his address.

163 metres in length 17 metres in width 7,400 tonnes of displacement 30 knots (55 kmph) speed 4 powerful gas turbines for propulsion

“INS Mormugao is one of the world’s most technologically advanced missile carriers. With over 75 per cent indigenous content, it is a testimony to India’s excellence in design and development of warships and a shining example of our growing indigenous defence production capabilities. “The warship will meet the present and future needs of our country as well as of our friendly countries across the globe,” he said. Safeguarding India’s interests in the Indian Ocean Region is the Navy’s prime responsibility, the Defence Minister said.

“Our growing economy is directly connected to the increasing trade, most of which is through sea routes. Our interest is directly linked to the Indian Ocean. Being an important country in this region, the role of the Indian Navy becomes important in its security. It is heartening to see that it’s discharging its duties successfully,” he said.

He lauded the armed forces for protecting the borders and coasts with unmatched courage and dedication, terming them as the backbone of India’s unprecedented growth. “In this era of globalisation, almost all nations are dependent on each other in the field of trade. Hence, rule-based freedom of navigation, security of sea lanes, etc. have become more important than ever for stability and economic progress of the world,” he said.

Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar described the commissioning of INS Mormugao as indicative of the large strides India had taken in warship design and building capability over the last decade.

The Mormugao is the second warship of the four ‘Visakhapatnam’ class destroyers. Measuring 163m in length and 17m in breadth and with a displacement of 7,400 tonnes, INS Mormugao is packed with sophisticated state-of-the-art weapons and sensors such as surface-to-surface missile and surface-to-air missiles. The ship is fitted with a modern surveillance radar which provides target data to the gunnery weapon systems. Its anti-submarine warfare capabilities are provided by the indigenously developed rocket launchers, torpedo launchers and the ASW helicopters.

It is equipped to fight under nuclear, biological and chemical warfare conditions. It is propelled by four powerful gas turbines, capable of achieving speeds in excess of 30 knots.