India, Malaysia begin joint exercise

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 28

India and Malaysia today commenced a two-week-long joint military exercise “Harimau Shakti -2022” at Kluang, Malaysia.

The exercise is an annual training event between the Indian and Malaysian armies and is being conducted since 2012.

Combat-experienced troops of the Indian Army’s Garhwal Rifles and the Royal Malay Regiment of the Malaysian army are participating in the exercise this year.

It is aimed at enhancing inter-operability in planning and execution of various operations in jungle terrain. The scope of this exercise includes field training exercise on sub-conventional operations in jungle terrain, joint surveillance centre, sharing expertise in employment of aerial assets, technical demonstrations, casualty management and casualty evacuation apart from planning logistics at the battalion level.

Meanwhile, Vice-Chief of the Army Lt Gen BS Raju today reviewed the bilateral exercise ‘Agni-Warrior’ between Indian Army and Singapore Armed Forces at Deolali. Lt General Raju witnessed live firing.