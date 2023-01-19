 India, Maldives must together ensure regional security: External Affairs Minister : The Tribune India

India, Maldives must together ensure regional security: External Affairs Minister

India, Maldives must together ensure regional security: External Affairs Minister

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with his Maldivian counterpart Abdulla Shahid at Manadhoo on Wednesday. PTI



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 18

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reached the Maldives on Wednesday as part of his two-leg overseas tour and with his counterpart Abdullah Shahid reviewed India’s ambitious development projects in the island that will far surpass earlier Chinese efforts at building infrastructure there.

After the ground-breaking ceremony of the Hanimaadhoo International Airport expansion, Jaishankar said it was one of the most anticipated projects. He said at a press conference that another equally ambitious project, the Greater Male Connectivity Project (GMCP), would become an “economic corridor”.

"We are good neighbours. We are strong partners. We have mutually invested in development and progress. But we also together have a responsibility for peace and security in the region," the minister said in a joint press appearance along with Shahid.

Recently, the Maldives signed an agreement with Indian company JMC Projects Limited to develop the Hanimaadhoo International Airport at a cost of $136.6 million to be financed by India’s Exim Bank. Male has also awarded to another Indian company, Afcons Infrastructure, the GMCP project for a 6.74-km bridge and causeway worth $500 million.

Jaishankar will also visit Colombo, where Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Tuesday said talks with India and China on debt restructuring were successful. The External Affairs Minister had earlier visited Sri Lanka in January 2021 and March 2022. “During the visit, the EAM will call on Wickremesinghe and PM Dinesh Gunawardena and also hold discussions with Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Sabry on the close India-Sri Lanka partnership and steps to strengthen it in all spheres,” said an MEA statement.

The MEA release also said both Maldives and Sri Lanka were India’s key maritime neighbours in the Indian Ocean Region and occupies a special place in Prime Minister’s vision of ‘SAGAR’ (Security and Growth for All in the Region) and ‘Neighbourhood First’. The maritime security issue has given rise to bad blood in Maldives politics. The pro-China Progressive Party of Maldives, which was the ruling party from 2013 to 2018, is opposed to India’s plans to open a consulate in Addu, a strategically located atoll about 500 km from the capital Male, which was a British air and naval base to interdict German U-boats in the Indian Ocean during World War II.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Manpreet Badal quits Congress, joins BJP

2
Nation

Youth detained for 'romancing' on two-wheeler in Lucknow

3
Chandigarh

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami’s vehicle attacked in Mohali

4
Punjab

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

5
Punjab

Joining BJP to serve India, could no longer stay in Congress which serves factions: Manpreet Badal

6
Himachal

Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Himachal Pradesh; Sukhvinder Sukhu, Mukesh Agnihotri, Pratibha Singh join it

7
Nation

Indian Army's mule commended for standing at the forefront during clash with Chinese troops

8
Sports

Wrestlers accuse WFI president of sexual exploitation; Centre seeks federation's response within 72 hours

9
Nation

Need to build resilient health system across world: India at G20 Health Working Group meet

10
Chandigarh

Share-wise registration of properties put on hold in Chandigarh

Don't Miss

View All
Bathinda shivers at -1°C
Punjab

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

Commended, for standing at the forefront
Nation

Indian Army's mule commended for standing at the forefront during clash with Chinese troops

Punjab Chief Minister orders closing of Zira factory in Ferozepur
Punjab

After months-long protest, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann orders closure of Zira liquor unit

Man posing as UAE royal family staff cheats Leela Palace of Rs 23 lakh, vanishes after staying for 4 months in hotel
Trending

Man posing as UAE royal family staff cheats Leela Palace of Rs 23 lakh, vanishes after staying for 4 months in hotel

Drass in Ladakh freezes at minus 29, cold wave continues in Valley
J & K

Drass in Ladakh freezes at minus 29 as cold wave continues in Kashmir Valley

China records first recent population decline as births plunge
World

China records first recent population decline as births plunge

Richest 1% own over 40% of India’s wealth: Oxfam
Nation

Richest 1% own over 40% of India's wealth: Oxfam

Villagers gift SUV, ~51L to defeated candidate
Haryana

Hisar: Villagers gift SUV, Rs 51 lakh to defeated candidate

Top News

Wrestlers accuse WFI chief of sexual abuse, want him sacked

Wrestlers accuse WFI chief of sexual abuse, want him sacked

Tripura goes to polls on February 16, Nagaland, Meghalaya February 27

Tripura goes to polls on February 16, Nagaland, Meghalaya February 27

Counting on March 2 | BJP in power in these three states

Foreign Secretary in Thimphu days after China-Bhutan border talks

Foreign Secretary in Thimphu days after China-Bhutan border talks

‘When will we get Rs 1,500’, village women ask Rahul Gandhi

'When will we get Rs 1,500', village women ask Rahul Gandhi

Bharat Jodo Yatra covers 24 km in Indora constituency

L-G vs Delhi Govt: Centre wants issue referred to larger Bench

L-G vs Delhi Govt: Centre wants issue referred to larger Bench


Cities

View All

Hit by Chinese string in Amritsar, biker gets 20 stitches

Hit by Chinese string in Amritsar, biker gets 20 stitches

Amritsar: Husband among six booked for gang rape

Delimitation process of Amritsar MC wards nears completion; high-level meeting on January 18

Work on automated parking at Kairon market likely in March

Laid fortnight ago, road dug up again to lay sewer pipes in Amritsar

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

7 more held for attack on doctor at Talwandi Sabo

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami’s vehicle attacked in Mohali

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami’s vehicle attacked in Mohali

BJP's Anup Gupta elected Chandigarh Mayor; all boils down to MP Kirron Kher's vote

New Chandigarh Mayor has eyes set on speeding up village projects, Swachh rankings

Photo of Congress councillor ‘joining’ AAP creates buzz

Share-wise registration of properties put on hold in Chandigarh

L-G vs Delhi Govt: Centre wants issue referred to larger Bench

L-G vs Delhi Govt: Centre wants issue referred to larger Bench

Fresh powers delegated to Delhi Lt-Governor

Delhi-Centre services row: AAP govt seeks clear ‘demarcation’ of power, Supreme Court reserves verdict

Delhi records eighth cold wave day in January, most in the month in 12 years

PhD student of IIT Delhi dies after being hit by car in national capital

Panels to check Chinese string sale

Panels to check Chinese string sale

Jalandhar chess player honoured with National Youth Award

Solar energy powers govt schools; panels fitted in 11 buildings

Solve power plant ash problem on Zira pattern, CM Mann urged

MC meeting on LED scam today; agenda released

International extortion, target-killing module busted in Punjab: 13 held by Khanna police

International extortion, target-killing module busted in Punjab: 13 held by Khanna police

Flying dust troubles commuters, traders on Ferozepur, Link roads

Take possession of ambulances from striking drivers, Ludhiana DC told

Top cop marks probe to ADCP into 'sexual harassment' case

Halwara airport work picks up pace, 30% complete

Two Punjabi University contract teachers climb rooftop in Patiala, demand regularisation of jobs

Two Punjabi University contract teachers climb rooftop in Patiala, demand regularisation of jobs

Non-teaching staff of Punjabi University to stage protest over grant release

Patiala DC reviews ongoing work on city’s new bus stand

PWD Minister pays surprise visit to division office in Patiala

Release results, say state civil service aspirants