India meets USD 400 billion export target for the first time, PM hails milestone

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 23

India on Wednesday achieved the ambitious target of exporting goods worth USD 400 billion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailing the milestone as key in India’s journey towards self-reliance.

“India set an ambitious target of $400 billion of goods exports and achieves this target for the first time ever. I congratulate our farmers, weavers, MSMEs, manufacturers, exporters for this success,” the PM said.

He said the export target is a key milestone in our Aatmanirbhar Bharat journey.

The PM tweeted his praises with the hashtag #LocalGoesGlobal.