India, Mongolia discuss ties

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 10

The India-Mongolia Joint Working Group today identified means for defence cooperation to further enhance cooperation during its 11th meeting.

Both sides reviewed the progress on various bilateral defence cooperation initiatives and expressed satisfaction at the effort made in this direction despite the limitations imposed by the Covid pandemic.

Co-chaired by Ajay Kumar, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Defence, and Brigadier General Gankhuyag Davagdorj, State Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, Mongolia, the working group met for the first time in person since the outbreak of the pandemic.