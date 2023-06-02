India, Nepal agree to resolve border dispute

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 1

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda on Thursday vowed to resolve the vexed boundary dispute under the spirit of friendship even as the two sides signed several major pacts, including one on increasing New Delhi’s import of power from the neighbouring country to 10,000 MW in the next 10 years.

Several pacts inked Transit treaty | Infra at Dodhara Chandani checkpost | Lower Arun hydroelectric project | Co-op in petroleum infra | Phukot Karnali hydroelectric project | Cross-border payment mechanism

In the wide-ranging talks between PM Modi and Prachanda, the Indian side agreed to the first trilateral power trade from Nepal to Bangladesh through India for up to 40 MW, a move that is seen as a significant step towards ensuring greater regional cooperation. PM Modi referred to differences on the border and said there was nothing that could not be resolved by talks. “I urge PM Modi to resolve the border issues with bilateral talks,” Prachanda said in a reference to territorial disputes over the Kalapani-Limpiyadhura-Lipulekh tri-junction area.

The PM promised to take the bilateral ties to “Himalayan heights”. Along with his Nepalese counterpart, PM Modi launched several projects through and presided over the exchange of several MoUs and agreements. Prachanda called the fresh initiatives as “path-breaking” that would provide momentum to the ties. He also welcomed the Indian initiative to enable Nepal to export power to Bangladesh. The PM said under the revised transit pact, Nepal could use new rail routes as well as inland waterways. Two cross-country bridges would enhance connectivity in the higher reaches. The PM also welcomed the pact on cross-border payments which would benefit thousands of students, pilgrims and tourists from both countries as well as Nepalese coming to India for medical treatment.