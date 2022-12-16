India-Nepal drill on counter-terror operations from today

PTI

New Delhi, December 15

The armies of India and Nepal will carry out a two-week mega military exercise beginning Friday to boost interoperability in jungle warfare and counter-terror operations.

The 16th edition of the annual “Surya Kiran” exercise will take place at Army Battle School in Nepal’s Saljhandi area. The Nepalese army is deploying soldiers from its Shree Bhawani Baksh Battalion, while the Indian contingent is from the 5 Gorkha Rifles.

“The exercise will focus on the evolution of combined drills for planning and conduct of tactical operations at unit level in counter-terrorism operations and disaster response mechanism,” the Army said. “Participants will be training together to develop interoperability and share their experience, including counter-insurgency and counter-terrorist operations,” it said.

