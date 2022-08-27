 India nominates ‘Garba of Gujarat’ for UNESCO intangible heritage tag : The Tribune India

India nominates ‘Garba of Gujarat’ for UNESCO intangible heritage tag

India currently has 14 Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) elements which are inscribed on this list, including Ramlila, Vedic Chants, Kumbh Mela and the latest being Kolkata’s Durga Puja

India nominates ‘Garba of Gujarat’ for UNESCO intangible heritage tag

Photo for representational purpose only. Tribune file photo

PTI

New Delhi, August 27

India has nominated the traditional dance form of Garba of Gujarat for inclusion in the UNESCO’s intangible cultural heritage list, a top official said on Saturday.

Secretary of UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage Tim Curtis shared details on it during a presentation made at an event held at the National Museum here to mark the UNESCO tag awarded to Kolkata’s Durga Puja festival last December.

The Intergovernmental Committee of UNESCO’s 2003 Convention on Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage had added Durga Puja in Kolkata to its Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity last December.

“The latest nomination will be considered for the next year cycle. The nomination files will be examined by the evaluation body mid-2023 and the inscription will be decided at the 2023 session of the committee by the end of next year,” Curtis said.

In one of his slides, which carried an image of Garba performers, and captioned ‘Garba of Gujarat—India’s next element’, mentioned that the “file was currently undergoing technical treatment by the Secretariat”.

Curtis during his address praised India for its rich and diverse intangible cultural heritage, saying it has “a whole breadth and diversity in its intangible cultural heritage”.

India currently has 14 Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) elements which are inscribed on this list, including Ramlila, Vedic Chants, Kumbh Mela and the latest being Kolkata’s Durga Puja.

India had received the honour of Kolkata’s Durga Puja being inscribed on the coveted list at the committee’s 16th session held at Paris, France.

The committee had commended Durga Puja for its initiatives to involve marginalised groups, and individuals as well as women in their participation in safeguarding the element.

Director and UNESCO Representative for the UNESCO New Delhi Office, Eric Falt, who was present at the event, said the recent inclusion of Durga Puja in UNESCO’s Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, represents how all stakeholders came together.

“India, perhaps offers more intangible cultural heritage practices than any other country in the world. And, many of them are in need of safeguarding. We at UNESCO work closely with the government of India in preservation of monument and the intangible cultural heritage, which many times tourists miss or are not much aware about,” he said.

#unesco

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Key accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi nabbed in Azerbaijan, Lawrence's brother Anmol traced to Kenya

2
Sports

From one Sara to another: Video of Shubman Gill on dinner date with Sara Ali Khan sparks dating rumours; fans react over his earlier 'link-up' with Sara Tendulkar

3
Business

Gautam Adani is world's 3rd richest person, overtakes Louis Vuitton chief

4
Haryana

Watch: Gurugram businessman beats up security guard, lift operator at posh society; arrested after protest

5
Nation

Supreme Court expands definition of family; says it may take form of domestic, unmarried partnerships or queer relationships

6
Comment

Bhai Kahan Singh, the Renaissance man

7
Punjab

Attacked at home, Afghan Sikhs find community on New York’s Long Island

8
Bathinda

Goldy Brar warns of 'bigger' crime

9
Nation

Indian graziers stopped by Chinese troops near LAC in eastern Ladakh's Demchok

10
Nation

Mukesh Ambani's succession plan: Akash gets Jio, Isha retail, Anant energy

Don't Miss

View All
Himachal Govt U-turn: No apple for schoolkids, patients
Himachal

Himachal Govt U-turn: No apple for schoolkids, patients

‘Gatka’ player with 30% vision shows way
Punjab Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean

'Gatka' player with 30% vision shows way

Indus dolphin added to list of endangered species
Punjab

Indus dolphin added to list of endangered species

Sikandar’s bull run ends, loses battle to LSD
Jalandhar

Sikandar's bull run ends, loses battle to LSD

Cancer cases on the rise in Malwa
Punjab

Cancer cases on the rise in Malwa

Viral post claims stalkers, criminals can get your exact location from Instagram, app denies report
Trending

Viral post claims stalkers, criminals can get your exact location from Instagram, app denies report

Exotic flowers embellish Golden Temple complex
Amritsar

Exotic flowers embellish Golden Temple complex

Sonali Phogat’s old video from a nightclub with her murder accused Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi surfaces
Trending

Sonali Phogat's old video from a nightclub with her murder accused Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi surfaces

Top News

Identification of minorities at state level: Supreme Court gives six weeks to Centre to spell out stand

Supreme Court gives 6 weeks to Centre to spell out stand on identification of minorities at state level

Centre says UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Arunachal Pr...

Jhakhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’

Jharkhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’

Will be shifted to a resort in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a sta...

CBI officials search Manish Sisodia’s bank locker in Ghaziabad

CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched

Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team co...

‘Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain’, Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy

'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy

According to him, Kejriwal after becoming Delhi CM has lost ...

Ganesh Chaturthi at Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru: CJI U U Lalit refers case to 3 judge bench

SC refuses to grant permission for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru

The top court was hearing an appeal filed by the Karnataka W...


Cities

View All

Mosquito-breeding grounds at GMC in Amritsar a cause for concern

Mosquito-breeding grounds at GMC in Amritsar a cause for concern

Meenakshi Lekhi defends Sunny Deol's prolonged absence from Gurdaspur

Year on, Jallianwala Bagh needs another makeover

Potable canal water for all villages of Punjab soon,15 projects underway: Brahm Shankar Jimpa

Deep nexus: Gang involved in illegal sand mining busted in Tarn Taran

Farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Elderly Bathinda farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Goldy Brar warns of 'bigger' crime

65-year-old Bathinda farmer commits suicide at protest outside district administrative complex in Muktsar

Three injured in shooting outside US gurdwara

Cancer cases on the rise in Malwa

SC paves way for conversion of Chandigarh commercial units to freehold

SC paves way for conversion of Chandigarh commercial units to freehold

A first: Complex auditory implant surgery at PGI

Chandigarh: STA puts brakes on OLA, Uber bike taxis

Panchkula city set to have e-bike service

Packed to capacity, lone Chandigarh MC facility stops catching LSD-hit cattle amid rising infection

CBI officials search Manish Sisodia’s bank locker in Ghaziabad

CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched

'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy

Alliance Air to restart Delhi-Shimla flight from September 6

BJP ‘using’ Anna Hazare as CBI found nothing against Sisodia, claims Kejriwal

Delhi reports highest number of rape cases, Kolkata least among 19 Indian metropolitan cities

Sports antidote to drug menace, says punjab CM

Sports antidote to drug menace, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

'Gatka' player with 30% vision shows way

‘Khedan Watan Punjab Dean’ get off to a flying start

Punjab VB unearths Rs 7-crore scam in agricultural society

Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean: Winners to be covered under gradation policy, says minister

5 years on, no meeting of anti-encroachment panel in Ludhiana

5 years on, no meeting of anti-encroachment panel in Ludhiana

Fleecing by private schools continues, 27 complaints filed in Ludhiana

Ludhiana Smart City Limited gets award for waterfront project

2 held for stealing jewellery in Ludhiana

Husband, three others booked for thrashing woman

Four more areas of Patiala notified as epicentres for African Swine fever

Four more areas of Patiala notified as epicentres for African Swine fever

Proposal to use private land for parking in Patiala awaits govt nod

Works worth Rs 38.77 lakh to come up for discussion at F&CC meeting of Patiala MC

2 held with 3-kg opium, Rs 8L drug money by Rajpura police

Campaign to ease traffic movement in Patiala suffers setback after initial success