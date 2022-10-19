India offers training to African countries

Gandhinagar, October 18
India and a group of 50-plus African countries on Tuesday announced that they would enhance cooperation in the field of military training, and increase the number of slots for training military personnel and capability-building of defence forces.
Committed to Africa’s needs
India remains committed to support the African countries' efforts to deal with the challenges of conflict, terrorism and violent extremism. — Rajnath Singh, Defence minister
This was the key takeaway from the India-Africa Defence Dialogue (IADD) that was conducted on the sidelines of DefExpo 2022 here.
The “Gandhinagar Declaration” was adopted as an outcome document. It proposes to enhance cooperation in the field of training.
It was also decided that India and the 50-plus African nations will conduct exercises for humanitarian assistance during natural disasters. India has offered a fellowship for experts from African countries through the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analysis.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh defined the theme of IADD as an underlying commitment of India and African countries to explore new areas of convergence for defence engagements, including capacity-building, training, cyber security, maritime security and counter-terrorism.
Without naming China and mentioning about its policies in Africa, the Defence Minister said: “We do not believe in making or becoming a client or a satellite state. When we partner with any nation, it is on the basis of sovereign equality and mutual respect.”
Representatives of more than 50 African countries, including 19 defence ministers and seven chiefs of defence staff, participated.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala murder: Accused Deepak Tinu nabbed by Delhi Police from Ajmer
Tinu had escaped from custody of Mansa police on the night o...
Mallikarjun Kharge elected Congress president; party gets its first non-Gandhi chief in 24 years
Kharge polled 7897 of the 9385 votes cast while Shashi Tharo...
New airbase coming up in Gujarat near Indo-Pak border to emerge as effective centre for country's security: PM Modi at DefExpo 2022
PM said this is an unprecedented DefExpo as only Indian comp...
Delhi woman kidnapped, gang-raped for 2 days in Ghaziabad, ‘rod inserted in her private parts’
The rod was still inside her when she was found in a sack on...
China blocks India, US proposal to list Pakistan-based LeT leader Shahid Mahmood as global terrorist
Fourth instance in as many months that Beijing has blocked b...