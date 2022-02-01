India, Oman hold military talks

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: After a gap of three years, India and Oman conducted 11th meeting of Joint Military Cooperation Committee (JMCC) here on Monday. Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar and Mohammed Bin Nasser Bin Ali Al Zaabi, Secretary General of the Ministry of Defence of Oman, attended the meeting. The two sides are set to initiate a series of high-level defence engagements next month. TNS

Indian Coast Guard Raising Day today

New Delhi: The Indian Coast Guard will celebrate its 46th Raising Day on Tuesday. The force started with just seven surface platforms in 1978 and now boasts of 158 ships and 70 aircraft in its inventory. It is likely to achieve the targeted force level of 200 surface platforms and 80 aircraft by 2025. TNS

ASG Rupinder Suri passes away

New Delhi: Senior advocate and Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Rupinder Singh Suri died here on Monday. He is survived by his wife Gurvinder Suri and daughters Suruchi and Simar. He served as the standing counsel for the Punjab Government in the Supreme Court for about 15 years. TNS

It’s Akhilesh versus Union Minister Baghel

Lucknow: SP president Akhilesh Yadav will face Union Minister SP Singh Baghel in Karhal. On Monday, shortly after Akhilesh filed his nomination, Baghel followed suit as BJP candidate. PTI

Punjab Roadways officer held for Rs. 2-lakh bribe

New Delhi: The CBI said on Monday that Punjab Roadways Director (IAS officer) Paramjit Singh was nabbed in Chandigarh while taking Rs 2-lakh bribe for ‘recommending’ a name for promotion.