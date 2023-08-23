Chandigarh, August 23
India on Wednesday became fourth country to send a spacecraft on the moon and became the first country to land a spacecraft on south pole of the Earth’s natural satellite.
Chandrayaan-3’s Lander Module comprising the lander (Vikram) and the 26-kg rover (Pragyan), made the soft landing on the moon at 6.04 pm.
The moon rover will take a few hours or a day to come out of the spacecraft, ISRO chief S Somanath told reporters after the historic landing, adding that the landing has given India confidence to extend its reach to possible voyages to Mars and Venus.
The lander and the six-wheeled rover (with total mass of 1,752 kg) are designed to operate for one lunar daylight period (about 14 Earth days).
The lander with four legs, had multiple sensors to ensure a safe touchdown, including an accelerometer, altimeters, Doppler velocimeter, inclinometer, touchdown sensor, and a suite of cameras for hazard avoidance and positional knowledge.
The lander carries the rover in a compartment with a ramp for deployment onto the surface.
The rover will carry out in-situ chemical analysis of the Moon’s surface during the course of its mobility. (With agencies)
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Moonshot: Chandrayaan-3 sends first image of ‘flat’ landing site on lunar surface after historic touchdown
Image captured by Landing Imager Camera shows portion of la...
India on moon: Here’s what happens next after Vikram lander makes historic touchdown
Chandrayaan-3’s Lander Module comprises lander (Vikram) and ...
We have witnessed new flight of new India: PM Modi on successful landing of Chandrayaan-3
Says this sounds the bugle for a developed India
Chak de India: Bhagwant Mann, Khattar, Sukhu react after Chandrayaan's moon landing
Politicians took to Twitter as Chandrayaan-3 made to the moo...
Chandrayaan-3 success: Work of a generation of ISRO's leadership and scientists, says its chief Somanath
Says this is an incremental progress and definitely a huge o...