India on track to become 3rd largest economy: Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat

New Delhi, December 16
India appears to be on track to surpass Japan and Germany and become the world’s third largest economy by 2027 as projected by major international financial institutes, Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat said on Friday. Fielded by the government to stress the “resilience of the Indian economy in the face of opposition attacks”, Shekhawat cited the latest export data to say, “India is not just a silver lining in the cloud of global economy. It is a bright star which has withstood recession.”
The Jal Shakti Minister said India’s trade had exhibited positive growth of 10.97 per cent over the same period last year.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Muktsar teen 'killed'; kidnappers had demanded Rs 30 lakh in ransom
The family of Harmandeep Singh had got some phone calls and ...
BJP to protest across UP against Bilawal Bhutto's comment on PM Modi
State BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary issues a state...
Ludhiana police recover snatched mobile phone of Norwegian youth
On December 12, the Norwegian cyclist, on world tour, was ro...
11-year-old boy allegedly ends his life in Bhopal while playing Free Fire game
A day after, Madhya Pradesh govt creates task force to exami...