India on track to become 3rd largest economy: Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 16

India appears to be on track to surpass Japan and Germany and become the world’s third largest economy by 2027 as projected by major international financial institutes, Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat said on Friday. Fielded by the government to stress the “resilience of the Indian economy in the face of opposition attacks”, Shekhawat cited the latest export data to say, “India is not just a silver lining in the cloud of global economy. It is a bright star which has withstood recession.”

The Jal Shakti Minister said India’s trade had exhibited positive growth of 10.97 per cent over the same period last year.