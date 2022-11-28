India, Oz military drill to kick off today

New Delhi: The armies of India and Australia will kick off a two-week training exercise “Austra-Hind” at Mahajan Field Firing Ranges in Rajasthan from Monday. It will be conducted till December 11. The Ministry of Defence said it would be a yearly event that would be conducted alternatively in India and Australia. The Indian Army is represented by troops from the Dogra regiment.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
5,000 'fake' pharmacists under lens, yet Punjab eases licensing norms
A registrar of pharmacy council had sought cancellation of '...
No violation of privacy, personal data access in exceptional cases: Govt
'Govt can access personal data of Indian citizens under exce...
Amritsar: Peddler held with 2 kg heroin, 8 hi-tech pistols 'delivered via drone'
2 criminal cases related to weapons and fake currency pendin...