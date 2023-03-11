India, Oz Navy Chiefs discuss Indo-Pacific

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 10

The Indian and Australian Navies today discussed initiatives to enhance collaboration and interoperability towards realisation of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific and the Indian Ocean Region.

Chief of Australian Navy Vice Admiral Mark Hammond and Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar discussed these issues here. The Australian Navy Chief is on a three-day official visit to India. The two sides discussed avenues to strengthen the growing cooperation between the two nations and the navies. Ways to deal with prevalent emerging maritime security challenges were also discussed. Both navies have been exploring new avenues for collaboration in the areas of defence industries, innovation and emerging technologies in support of the ‘Make in India’ vision.