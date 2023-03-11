 India, Oz Navy Chiefs discuss Indo-Pacific : The Tribune India

India, Oz Navy Chiefs discuss Indo-Pacific

India, Oz Navy Chiefs discuss Indo-Pacific

Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar with Vice Admiral Mark Hammond.



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 10

The Indian and Australian Navies today discussed initiatives to enhance collaboration and interoperability towards realisation of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific and the Indian Ocean Region.

Chief of Australian Navy Vice Admiral Mark Hammond and Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar discussed these issues here. The Australian Navy Chief is on a three-day official visit to India. The two sides discussed avenues to strengthen the growing cooperation between the two nations and the navies. Ways to deal with prevalent emerging maritime security challenges were also discussed. Both navies have been exploring new avenues for collaboration in the areas of defence industries, innovation and emerging technologies in support of the ‘Make in India’ vision.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Sikh leader in California arrested for plotting to hire 'hit men to shoot' gurdwara members and burn it down in dispute over Rs 6.56 crore

2
Punjab

Punjab FM presents Rs 1.96-lakh-crore budget; agriculture, education, health key focus areas

3
Himachal

Himachal High Court takes suo motu cognisance of ruckus created by Punjab tourists in Manali, Manikaran, Bilaspur

4
Haryana

Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal's father dies after falling from 20th floor of Gurugram building

5
Entertainment

Satish Kaushik's 11-year-old daughter Vanshika shares old photo with father

6
Jalandhar

Woman raped for 2 yrs; husband, his 4 friends booked in Phagwara

7
Amritsar

Woman doctor at SGPC-run SGRDMR Medical College in Amritsar dies by suicide

8
Delhi

Excise 'scam' case: Delhi court sends AAP leader Manish Sisodia to ED custody till March 17

9
Punjab QUESTION HOUR

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh acknowledges pitiable health services in state

10
Entertainment

Hailey Bieber says 'very much not pregnant' after rumours of celebrating pregnancy with Justin Bieber on a yacht in Bahamas

Don't Miss

View All
Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India
Chandigarh

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience
Trending

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 for in an attempt to be sent to jail
World

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 in an attempt to be sent to jail

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it
Trending

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee
World

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore
Chandigarh

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion
Nation International Women’s Day

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion

IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit
Nation

Group Captain Shaliza Dhami: IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit

Top News

Silicon Valley Bank is largest failure since financial crisis, billions stranded

Silicon Valley Bank is largest failure since financial crisis, billions stranded

FDIC to sell bank assets; 'chaos' reported amid withdrawals

Agri, health, education priority; Punjab FM presents ~1.96 lakh crore Budget

Agri, health, education priority; Punjab FM presents Rs 1.96 lakh crore Budget

No new tax imposed; Rs 98,852 cr revenue target; estimated e...

Bipartisan bill introduced in US House to improve legal immigration

Bipartisan bill introduced in US House to improve legal immigration

Introduced by Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi the Eliminatin...

Pakistan CJ skips SCO meet hosted by India

Pakistan CJ skips SCO meet hosted by India

After Seattle, caste battle now reaches Toronto

After Seattle, caste battle now reaches Toronto

Last month, Seattle became the first US city to outlaw caste...


Cities

View All

Start work on multipurpose sports complex: Amritsar residents

Start work on multipurpose sports complex: Amritsar residents

No mention of horticulture institute in Budget leaves farmers disappointed

Woman doctor at SGPC-run medical college at Vallah dies by suicide

Farmers remove smart electric meters in Tarn Taran villages

Review BRTS in Amritsar: Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh to govt

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

No record of Rs 83 crore paid to Chandigarh police staff, says CAG

No record of Rs 83 crore paid to Chandigarh police staff, says CAG

Salary Scam, Missing Vouchers: Departmental action initiated against accused, say Chandigarh police

EWS Admissions: Chandigarh Administration begins move to delist 11 private schools

Chandigarh: Police Department clarifies on SSP’s powers

Drug eradication Chandigarh SSP’s focus, to unveil WhatsApp number

ED seeks 10-day custody of AAP leader Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise ‘scam’ case

Excise 'scam' case: Delhi court sends AAP leader Manish Sisodia to ED custody till March 17

Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal's father dies after falling from 20th floor of Gurugram building

Video of Japanese woman harassment on Holi: Delhi Police say investigating incident

‘Next is Arvind Kejriwal’, says jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar after Sisodia's arrest

L-G felicitates 10 women cops

Traders disappointed, yet again!

Traders disappointed, yet again!

Rs 3 cr for Sainik School, authorities relieved

4 members of Gaggu Balachauria gang held for running arms racket

Cops tighten noose around hooligans, 566 challaned

Cops tighten noose around hooligans, 566 challaned

63 illegal shops under flyover razed

Work to recarpet Dhandari flyover begins

Fresh tenders floated for procurement of portable waste compactors

Social activists write to CM about 'poor' layout plan

Punja Budget: Allocation cut, Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor questions govt seriousness in running institute

Punja Budget: Allocation cut, Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor questions govt seriousness in running institute

Present separate budget for education says Bir Devinder Singh

Punjabi University, Patiala, deploys 3 patrol vehicles to ensure law & order on campus

Five child beggars rescued in Patiala

Union Minister visits Nabha bottling plant