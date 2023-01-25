India, Pakistan came close to nuclear exchanges soon after Balakot: Pompeo

New Delhi, January 25
Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has claimed in his latest book that then Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj woke him up for a phone conversation to tell him that Pakistan was preparing for a nuclear attack after the Balakot surgical strike in February 2019 and that India too was preparing to retaliate.
Writing in “Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America”, Pompeo says the phone call came when he was in Hanoi for the US-North Korea Summit on February 27-28 and his team then had to work through the night with both New Delhi and Islamabad to avert this crisis.
“I’ll never forget the night I was in Hanoi, Vietnam when – as if negotiating with the North Koreans on nuclear weapons wasn’t enough – India and Pakistan started threatening each other in connection with a decades-long dispute over the northern border region of Kashmir. I do not think the world properly knows just how close the India-Pakistan rivalry came to spilling over into a nuclear conflagration in February 2019. The truth is, I don’t know precisely the answer either; I just know it was too close,” wrote Pompeo in the book.
“After an Islamist terrorist attack in Kashmir--probably enabled in part by Pakistan’s lax counter-terror policies – killed 40 Indians, India responded with an air strike against terrorists inside Pakistan. The Pakistanis shot down a plane in a subsequent dogfight and kept the Indian pilot prisoner,” he said.
“In Hanoi, I was awakened to speak with my Indian counterpart. He believed the Pakistanis had begun to prepare their nuclear weapons for a strike. India, he informed me, was contemplating its own escalation. I asked him to do nothing and give us a minute to sort things out (sic),” wrote Pompeo, mistakenly referring to Swaraj as “he”.
“I began to work with Ambassador (then NSA John) Bolton, who was with me in the tiny secure communications facility in our hotel. I reached the actual leader of Pakistan, (Army chief) Gen. (Qamar Javed) Bajwa, with whom I had engaged many times. I told him what the Indians had told me. He said it wasn’t true,” narrates Pompeo.
“As one might expect, he believed the Indians were preparing their nuclear weapons for deployment. It took us a few hours – and remarkably good work by our teams on the ground in New Delhi and Islamabad – to convince each side that the other was not preparing for nuclear war.”
There MEA has so far not responded to Pompeo’s recollection.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Mulayam Singh Yadav, SM Krishna, Zakir Hussain get Padma Vibhushan; see full list of awardees
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala (posthumous), actor Raveena Tandon among...
Unsung heroes: ORS pioneer, snake catchers among 26 honoured with Padma awards; see all names
Dilip Mahalanabis selected for Padma Vibhushan; 25 Padma Shr...
Padma Shri Award for Punjabi scholar Dr Rattan Singh Jaggi
Dr Jaggi has authored many books on Guru Nanak Bani
Most sectors of Indian economy have shaken off pandemic effects: President Murmu
'Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative has evoked great response amo...
BBC documentary screening at Jamia: 70 students protesting detention of four activists detained, says SFI
Univ admn said no permission has been sought for the screeni...