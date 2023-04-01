India, Philippines agree to bolster defence ties

New Delhi, March 31
India and the Philippines conducted their 4th Joint Defence Cooperation Committee meeting today in New Delhi and agreed to initiate measures to enhance cooperation in the defence industry and technology domain.
A statement by the Ministry of Defence said the two sides discussed cooperation in multilateral forums and approaches to the Indo-Pacific Region.
