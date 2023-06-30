India, Philippines discuss ways to boost defence ties

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 29

After inking the contract for BrahMos missile systems, India and the Philippines on Thursday considered other measures to step up cooperation in defence and security.

Co-chairing the 5th meeting of the Joint Commission on Bilateral Cooperation, both External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and visiting Philippines’ Secretary for Foreign Affairs Enrique Manalo expressed keen interest in continuing to work together in the defence sector and, in this respect, welcomed the bilateral maritime dialogue and the increased cooperation on hydrography.

They also called for early operationalisation of the standard operating procedure for the White Shipping Agreement between the Indian Navy and the Philippines Coast Guard to enhance maritime domain awareness. In this context, they said they looked forward to the signing of the MoU on Enhanced Maritime Cooperation between the two Coast Guards, stated a joint statement issued after the meeting. Jaishankar and Manalo also hoped for early negotiations for a bilateral Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty on Criminal Matters and a Treaty on Transfer of Sentenced Persons.