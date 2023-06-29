 India, Philippines discuss ways to enhance defence, security ties : The Tribune India

  Nation
India, Philippines discuss ways to enhance defence, security ties

Also call for early operationalisation of the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the White Shipping Agreement

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Philippines’ Secretary of Foreign Affairs Enrique Manalo during a meeting, in New Delhi, on Thursday. PTI Photo



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 28

After inking the contract for Brahmos missile systems, India and Philippines on Thursday considered other measures to step up cooperation in defence and security.

Co-chairing the 5th meeting of the Joint Commission on Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC), both External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and visiting Philippines’ Secretary for Foreign Affairs Enrique Manalo expressed keen interest to continue to work together in the defence sector and, in this respect, welcomed the bilateral Maritime Dialogue and the increased cooperation on hydrography.

They also called for early operationalisation of the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the White Shipping Agreement between the Indian Navy (IN) and the Philippines Coast Guard (PCG) to enhance maritime domain awareness. In this context they looked forward to the signing of the MoU on Enhanced Maritime Cooperation between the two coast guards, stated a Joint Statement issued after the meeting.

Jaishankar and Manalo also hoped for early negotiations for a bilateral Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty on Criminal Matters and a Treaty on Transfer of Sentenced Persons. In this respect, they decided that the first round of talks would be held in the Philippines in August.

Manalo also called on Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The two ministers also welcomed the signing of a bilateral MoU for the constitution of a Joint Working Group (JWG) on Fintech, which would provide the institutional framework for cooperation on digitalization of payments, direct benefit transfer using National ID and financial inclusion.

With the Philippines embroiled in a maritime dispute with China, the two ministers underlined the need for peaceful settlement of disputes and for adherence to international law, especially the UNCLOS and the 2016 Arbitral Award on the South China Sea in this regard.

However, Manila did not back Indian equivocally for a permanent seat in a reformed UNSC. In this respect, they agreed to the expansion in both permanent and non-permanent categories of UNSC membership, and reforms of the working methods of the UN Security Council.

