India protests F-16 package for Pak

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 11

India had protested against the reversal of Washington’s US policy on arms sale to Pakistan during its interactions with a high-powered US delegation led by the State Department’s pointsman on South Asia Donald Lu.

The arrival of the US delegation to India for security-related discussions had intersected with an announcement by the Pentagon that the Biden administration had approved a $450 million sustainment package for Pakistan’s fleet of F-16 fighters.

Lu was here for an intersessional US-India 2+2, the Maritime Security Dialogue and the Quad senior officials’ meeting.