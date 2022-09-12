India protests F-16 package for Pak

New Delhi, September 11
India had protested against the reversal of Washington’s US policy on arms sale to Pakistan during its interactions with a high-powered US delegation led by the State Department’s pointsman on South Asia Donald Lu.
The arrival of the US delegation to India for security-related discussions had intersected with an announcement by the Pentagon that the Biden administration had approved a $450 million sustainment package for Pakistan’s fleet of F-16 fighters.
Lu was here for an intersessional US-India 2+2, the Maritime Security Dialogue and the Quad senior officials’ meeting.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
CBI to probe Delhi Govt bus deal, L-G VK Saxena gives nod
Triggers fresh BJP-AAP war of words
SFIO arrests kingpin of Chinese shell firms
Involved in serious financial crimes | He was attempting to...
Won't mislead, restoring Art 370 uphill task: Ghulam Nabi Azad
'Congress drifting into abyss by losing elections after elec...