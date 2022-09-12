India pulls up Sri Lanka at UNHRC over ‘lack of progress’ in resolving ethnic issues

New Delhi, September 12
In what is being seen as payback for allowing a Chinese ship to dock at Hambantota, India upbraided Sri Lanka for “lack of measurable progress” in resolving the ethnic issue during a debate in the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC).
The report, submitted to the UN on September 6, calls on the Sri Lankan Government to immediately end the reliance on draconian security laws and crackdowns on peaceful protest, reverse the drift towards militarisation and show renewed commitment to, and deliver on, security sector reform and ending impunity.
New Delhi had not taken kindly to the new Sri Lankan government first cancelling the permission given by the previous Rajapaksa government to permit a Chinese research ship at Hambantota port and then allowing it to dock for nearly a week.
Expressing serious concern over Sri Lanka’s lack of commitment to reach a solution to the “ethnic issue”, India urged Sri Lanka to “take immediate, credible” steps.
In March this year, India’s tone was decidedly softer at the 49th Session of the Human Rights Council where Permanent Representative of India to the UN in Geneva Indra Mani Pandey called upon Sri Lanka to take necessary steps to address the legitimate aspirations of the Tamil community. He also assured that New Delhi will continue to urge the Sri Lankan government to quickly conduct elections to the provincial councils in keeping with its commitment to devolution of power.
The Modi government has maintained an even handed approach to Sri Lanka. Last year, it had abstained from a UNHRC vote on Sri Lanka’s rights record but China, Pakistan, Russia and Bangladesh had sided with Sri Lanka by voting against the resolution. Under the UPA government, India had supported Sri Lanka immediately after the war ended in 2009 but voted against in 2012 and 2013 and abstained in 2014.
