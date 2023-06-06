India raising issue of climate justice with every nation: PM

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 5

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the world was paying the price for the “wrong policies” of some developed nations, and asserted that India had raised the issue of climate justice with every such country.

In his video message at a World Environment Day event, PM Modi said countries must work beyond their self-interests for environmental protection. He said India was moving ahead with a clear roadmap for environment protection and climate change, maintaining a balance between present requirements and future vision. “For decades, developed nations have been ignoring the environment. I am happy India has been able to pose a question of environment justice to every nation,” said PM Modi.

“India is investing unprecedentedly in its infrastructure while focusing equally on environment. We have expanded 4G and 5G connectivity while also achieving success in increasing our forest cover,” he said, virtually launching two new schemes — ‘Amrit Dharohar Yojana’ and ‘Mishti Yojana’.

The ‘Amrit Dharohar Yojana’, he said, would ensure conservation of the Ramsar sites in the country through public participation, and these locations would become the centre of eco-tourism. “The ‘Mishti Yojana’, which aims to revive and protect the mangrove ecosystem, will help mitigate the threat to lives and livelihoods in coastal areas,” he said.

Underlining the theme of this year’s Environment Day — ‘Beat Plastic Pollution’ — the PM hailed the country’s effort in fight against single-use plastic. “The focus of this year’s World Environment Day is to stop the use of single-use plastic. It is an issue only being talked about by the world, but in India, we have been consistently working in this direction for the last four-five years,” he said.