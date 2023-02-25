India ranks 42 in 55 countries on International IP Index

PTI

Washington, February 25

India ranks 42nd among 55 leading global economies on the International IP Index released by the US Chambers of Commerce, according to which India is ripe to become a leader for emerging markets seeking to transform their economy through IP-driven innovation.

“As India's size and economic influence grows on the world stage, India is ripe to become a leader for emerging markets seeking to transform their economy through IP-driven innovation,” Patrick Kilbride, senior vice president of the US Chamber of Commerce Global Innovation Policy Centre who publishes the annual report, said on Friday.

According to the report, which covers everything from patent and copyright laws to the ability to monetise IP assets and the ratification of international agreements, India has maintained continued strong efforts in copyright piracy through the issuing of “dynamic” injunction orders.

India not only has generous R&D and IP-based tax incentives, but also has a strong awareness-raising efforts regarding the negative impact of piracy and counterfeiting. It is a global leader on targeted administrative incentives for the creation and use of IP assets for SMEs, it said.

“India has taken steps to improve enforcement against copyright-infringing content and provides a best-in-class framework to promote better understanding and utilisation of IP assets. However, addressing long-standing gaps in its IP framework will be critical to India's ability to create a new model for the region and India's continued economic growth,” Kilbride said.