India ranks 8th in climate protection, climbs two spots

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 15

India has climbed two spots to reach the eighth rank out of 63 countries evaluated on the Climate Change Performance Index (CCPI) 2023 due to its low emissions and the increasing use of renewable energy, according to a report by three environmental non-governmental organisations.

On the other hand, China, currently the world's biggest polluter, slid 13 places to the 51st position mainly due to massive plans for new coal-fired power plants.

The report said though India was on track to meeting its 2030 emission targets, the renewable energy pathway was not on track.

Interestingly, there are no names for the first three places as “no country performed well enough in all index categories to achieve an overall very high rating”, said the report that tracks climate performance of a group of countries accounting for more than 92 per cent of world's greenhouse gas emissions.

Denmark is in the fourth place followed by Sweden and Chile. India earned a high rating in the GHG emissions and energy use categories.