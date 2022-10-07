India rebuts UK home secretary's comment that Migration and Mobility Partnership had not 'worked very well'

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 7

The Indian High Commission in London has rebutted Indian-origin UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s claim that the Migration and Mobility Partnership (MMP) had not "worked very well".

In a statement, the High Commission said India has initiated action on all cases raised with it under the agreement.

While India is fulfilling its commitment, it still awaits “demonstrable progress” from the UK side on certain commitments it had undertaken under the MMP signed last year by Braverman's predecessor Priti Patel.

Braverman in an interview had described Indians as the “largest group of people who overstay” their visas in the UK.

“As part of our wider discussions under MMP, the government of India is committed to work with the government of UK to facilitate the return of Indian citizens who have overstayed their visa period here in the UK,” the High Commission of India statement said.