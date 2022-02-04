India records 1.49 lakh new Covid cases, 1,072 more deaths

PTI

New Delhi, February 4

India added 1,49,394 new Covid cases, taking the total tally to 4,19,52,712, while the active cases further declined to 14,35,569, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll climbed to 5,00,055 with 1,072 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprised 3.42 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate improved to 95.39 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 98,352 cases has been recorded in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The 1,072 new fatalities include 601 from Kerala and 75 from Maharashtra.

Of the 601 deaths in Kerala, 36 were reported in the last 24 hours, 124 were those which occurred in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents and 441 were designated as Covid deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the state government said on Thursday.

A total of 5,00,055 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,42,859 from Maharashtra, 56,701 from Kerala, 39,197 from Karnataka, 37,666 from Tamil Nadu, 25,932 from Delhi, 23,277 from Uttar Pradesh and 20,723 from West Bengal.