India records 2,685 fresh covid cases, 33 deaths

PTI

New Delhi, May 28

India on Saturday recorded 2,685 fresh covid cases that took its infection tally to 4,31,50,215, while the number of active cases increased to 16,308, according to the Union health ministry data.

The death toll climbed to 5,24,572 with 33 fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprised 0.04 per cent of the total infections. The national recovery rate was recorded at 98.75 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 494 cases was recorded in the active covid caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.6 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.54 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,26,09,335. The case fatality rate stood at 1.22 per cent, it said.

The cumulative covid vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide inoculation drive have exceeded 193.13 crore.

Among the 33 new fatalities 32 were from Kerala and one from Rajasthan.