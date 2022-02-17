India records 30,757 new Covid cases, 541 more deaths

PTI

New Delhi, February 17

With 30,757 people testing positive for the coronavirus infection in a day, India’s total tally of cases rose to 4,27,54,315, while the recovery rate crossed the 98 per cent-mark again, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,10,413 with 541 daily fatalities, the data updated at 8 am said.

The daily Covid cases have been recorded at less than one lakh for the past 11 days.

The active cases had declined to 3,32,918, comprising 0.78 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate had improved to 98.03 per cent, the health ministry said.

The recovery rate had last crossed the 98 per cent-mark on January 5, when it was 98.01 per cent.

There had been a reduction of 37,322 cases in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours, it said.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 2.61 per cent while the weekly positivity rate has been recorded at 3.04 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who had recuperated from the disease had increased to 4,19,10,984, while the case fatality rate had been recorded at 1.19 per cent, it said.

The cumulative doses administered so far under the nationwide Covid vaccination drive has exceeded 174.24 crore.

The 541 new fatalities include 338 from Kerala and 41 from Maharashtra.

The data stated that 5,10,413 deaths had been reported so far in the country including 1,43,492 from Maharashtra, 63,019 from Kerala, 39,715 from Karnataka, 37,956 from Tamil Nadu, 26,086 from Delhi, 23,414 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,079 from West Bengal.