India records 302 more Covid deaths

PTI

New Delhi, February 25

India logged 13,166 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of Covid cases to 4,28,94,345, while the active cases declined to 1,34,235, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll climbed to 5,13,226 with 302 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am said.

The daily Covid cases have remained less than one lakh for 19 consecutive days.

The active cases comprised 0.31 per cent of the total infections, while the national recovery rate had further improved to 98.49 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 14,124 cases has been recorded in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 1.28 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded as 1.48 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,22,46,884 while the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.2 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid vaccination drive has exceeded 176.86 crore.

The 302 new fatalities include 212 from Kerala and 19 each from Maharashtra and Karnataka.

A total of 5,13,226 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,43,675 from Maharashtra, 64,803 from Kerala, 39,885 from Karnataka, 37,997 from Tamil Nadu, 26,115 from Delhi, 23,446 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,165 from West Bengal.