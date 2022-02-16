India records 514 more Covid deaths

New Delhi, February 16
India logged 30,615 new coronavirus infections, taking the country’s tally of Covid cases to 4,27,23,558, while the active cases dipped to 3,70,240, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.
The death toll climbed to 5,09,872 with 514 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The daily Covid cases were recorded less than one lakh for 10 consecutive days. The active cases comprise 0.87 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate has further improved to 97.94 per cent, the health ministry said.
A reduction of 52,887 cases has been recorded in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours.
