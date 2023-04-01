India records historic growth in coal output at 982 MT in FY23, says Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi, April 1
India has recorded historic growth in its coal output at 982.21 million tonnes (MT) in 2022-23, Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Saturday.
At 982 MT, the country’s total coal production is 14.65 per cent higher from 778.21 MT produced in the 2021-22 fiscal, the minister said in a statement.
“This is a historic moment for the coal sector. I congratulate all the coal warriors and stakeholders for the record growth. Despite the stiff targets, CIL, SCCL, along with captive & commercial mines have produced more than 892 MT of coal in FY23,” Joshi said.
He said Coal India Ltd (CIL) has done a tremendous job by surpassing its FY23 fiscal’s target and produced 703.20 MT of coal, which is 12.94 per cent up from 622.63 MT in 2021-22.
Further Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) produced 67.14 MT as against 65.02 MT a year ago, registering a rise of 3.25 per cent.
The captive & commercial mines producers produced 121.88 MT coal, up 34.59 per cent from 90.56 MT in the preceding financial year.
“Coal sector’s contribution to the growth of the economy is powering the rise of India under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and we will continue to meet the growing energy demand of the nation,” he said.
Recently the minister said that India has adequate coal reserves and the country aims to begin exporting the dry fuel by 2024-25. From a net importer of coal, India is moving towards becoming a net exporter of non-coking coal, he said.
