India rejects Pakistan's talks offer as ploy to please global lenders

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, August 1

India has turned down a tentative offer of talks made by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif saying this was standard Pakistani tactics at a time of crisis when the neighbouring nation had to assuage the international community to cadge funds from it.

“We are prepared to talk to them (India) provided the neighbour is serious,” said Sharif while sharing the stage with Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Special Representative and Vice Premier He Lifeng on Tuesday. “They have given statements like these earlier too, more to please the international community. This time, it appears more to please the IMF and the World Bank,” said officials sources here. “If they want to improve ties, mere talks won’t help. They will have to take action on the borders because massive infiltration is going on,” they added.

#Pakistan #Shehbaz Sharif