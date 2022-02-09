India rejects reference to Kashmir in China-Pakistan joint statement

New Delhi, February 9
India has hit out at references to Jammu & Kashmir and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in the joint statement by China and Pakistan on February 6 on the sidelines of the Winter Olympics in Beijing.
“We have always rejected such references and our position is well known to China and Pakistan. In this instance too, we reject reference to J &K in the joint statement. The UT of J & K and the UT of Ladakh have been, are and will always remain integral and inalienable parts of India. We expect the parties concerned not to interfere in matters that are internal affairs of India,” said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.
The joint statement was issued after talks between Pakistan PM Imran Khan and the top Chinese leadership, including President Xi Jinping, during which both sides pledged closer cooperation under the CPEC investment programme and called for resolving the Kashmir issue properly and peacefully.
In the past too, India had reacted strongly to similar China-Pakistan observations on Kashmir and the CPEC.
The joint statement this time was issued after the Pakistan PM called on Xi to discuss several issues including the slow pace of CPEC and Beijing’s concerns over violence roiling its path including frequent attacks on Chinese personnel working in its various projects. It also spoke of “a peaceful and prosperous South Asia” and the “importance of pursuit of dialogue and resolution of all outstanding disputes to promote regional cooperation”.
