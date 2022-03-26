India repatriates 3 Pakistani prisoners after completion of jail terms

New Delhi, March 26
India on Saturday repatriated three Pakistani prisoners through the Attari-Wagah border transit point after they completed their jail terms.
The prisoners are Sameera Abdul Rehman, Murtaza Asghar Ali and Ahmed Raja, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).
“Three Pakistani prisoners, who had completed their sentences, were repatriated to Pakistan via the Attari-Wagah border on March 26,” the MEA said.
It said Sameera Abdul Rehman was accompanied by her four-year-old girl child Sana Fatima.
The MEA also said India attaches highest importance to addressing all humanitarian matters, including early release and repatriation of all Indian prisoners and fishermen from Pakistan.
“The government’s persistent efforts have succeeded in release and repatriation of 20 Indian fishermen and one civilian prisoner from Pakistan’s custody in 2022, so far,” the MEA said in a statement.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Government extends free ration scheme for poor until September
A decision in this regard was taken in a Cabinet meeting cha...
IPL 2022: KKR beat CSK by six wickets in IPL opener
Mahendra Singh Dhoni was the top scorer for CSK with an unbe...
Russia-Ukraine War: Rocket strikes hit Ukraine's western city of Lviv, 5 injured; Biden calls Putin a 'butcher'
Russia signals military focus on eastern Ukraine, US Preside...
Leaky valve, low pressure in propellant tank led to GSLV failure in August last year: ISRO
The FAC found that the GISAT-1 mission failed owing to damag...
After two years, India to resume regular international flights from March 27
Scheduled international passenger flights remained suspended...