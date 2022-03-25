India reports 1,685 new Covid cases, 83 more deaths

PTI

New Delhi, March 25

With 1,685 new Covid cases being reported in a day, India's total tally of infections has climbed to 4,30,16,372, while the count of active cases has declined to 21,530, according to the Union Health Ministry on Friday.

The death toll due to the disease stands at 5,16,755 with 83 daily fatalities being reported, the data updated by the ministry at 8 am showed.

The tally of active cases now comprised 0.05 per cent of the total infections, while the national recovery rate was recorded at 98.75 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 897 cases had been recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours, the data showed.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.24 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.33 per cent, according to the ministry.

A total of 6,91,425 Covid tests were conducted in the country in a span of 24 hours. India has so far conducted 78.56 crore tests for the disease.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,24,78,087, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.2 per cent, the data showed.

The cumulative number of doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid vaccination drive has exceeded 182.55 crore.

The 83 new fatalities include 74 from Kerala.

A total of 5,16,755 Covid deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,43,772 from Maharashtra, 67,550 from Kerala, 40,044 from Karnataka, 38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,149 from Delhi, 23,492 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,197 from West Bengal.