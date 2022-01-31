India reports 2.09 lakh new Covid cases, 959 more deaths

New Delhi, January 31
With 2,09,918 people testing positive for the coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of cases increased to over 4.13 crore, according to Union health ministry data updated on Monday.
The death toll has climbed to 4,95,050 with 959 fatalities reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.
The active cases decreased by 53,669 to reach 18,31,268 and comprise 4.43 per cent of the total infections, while the country's recovery rate stands at 94.37 per cent, the ministry said.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 15.77 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 15.75 per cent, it said.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease increased to 3,89,76,122, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.2 per cent, the ministry said.
After the Sunday update, the total number of infections stands at 4,13,02,440, it said.
Meanwhile, the cumulative number of anti-Covid vaccine doses administered in the country so far has crossed 166.03 crore.
