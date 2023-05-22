 India respects your priorities; proud to be your development partner, PM Modi tells Pacific Island nations : The Tribune India

India respects your priorities; proud to be your development partner, PM Modi tells Pacific Island nations

In an address at the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation summit, Modi also speaks about the adverse impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and other global developments

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a meeting with Papua New Guinea Governor General Sir Bob Dadae, in Port Moresby. PTI



PTI

Port Moresby, May 22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday conveyed to the Pacific Island nations that they can see India as a reliable development partner as it respects their priorities and its approach to cooperation is based on human values.

In an address at the FIPIC (Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation) summit, Modi also spoke about the adverse impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and other global developments and said those considered "our confidants, it was found that they did not stand by us in the time of need".

The prime minister also underlined the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific for the Pacific Island nations and said India respects the sovereignty and integrity of all countries.

The prime minister's comments at the summit in the capital city of Papua New Guinea came amid China's aggressive behaviour in the region as well as its efforts to expand its influence in the Pacific Island nations.

"India respects your priorities. We are proud to be your development partner -- be it humanitarian aid or your development, you can see India as a reliable partner. Our approach is based on human values," Modi, the first Indian prime minister to visit the country, said.

In his opening remarks at the summit attended by top leaders of 14 Pacific Island Nations in this capital city of Papua New Guinea, Modi also spoke about the adverse impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and other global developments on supplies of food, fuel, fertiliser and pharma products.

"Those whom we considered our confidants, it was found that they did not stand by us in the time of need. In this time of difficulty, the old saying proved true: a friend in need is a friend indeed," Modi said without naming any country.

"I am glad that India stood shoulder to shoulder with its Pacific Island friends in this challenging time. Whether it is a vaccine made in India or essential medicines; be it wheat or sugar, India continued to help all fellow countries according to its capabilities," he said.

The prime minister also reaffirmed India's strong support for a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

"Like you, we believe in multilateralism; support a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific and respect the sovereignty and integrity of all countries," Modi said.

The prime minister said India is ready to expand cooperation with the Pacific island nations.

"We are ready to share our abilities and experiences with you without any hesitation -- be it digital technology or space technology, be it health security or food security, be it climate change or environmental protection. We are with you all the way," he said.

The prime minister also highlighted India's priorities under its G20 presidency. 

       

