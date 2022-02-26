'India retained option of reaching out to all sides by abstaining from UN vote on Ukraine'

New Delhi, February 26
By abstaining from a UN Security Council resolution on the Ukraine crisis, India retained the option of reaching out to all relevant sides to find a middle ground and foster dialogue and diplomacy, official sources said on Saturday.
Also read: US sanctions on Russia will impact India too
India-Russia relations distinct from Washington's equation with Moscow, that's okay: US
Don't move to border posts without coordination with us: Indian embassy in Ukraine
Russia vetoed the resolution that asked Moscow to immediately stop its attack on Ukraine and withdraw all troops.
Sources said India had been deeply disturbed by the recent turn of developments in Ukraine and maintained its consistent, steadfast and balanced position on the matter that dialogue is the only answer to settle differences and disputes.
They said India had been in touch with all sides urging parties concerned to return to the negotiating table.
The UNSC draft resolution deplored in the strongest terms Russia's “aggression” against Ukraine and demanded that Russia immediately stop its attack on Ukraine and withdraw all its troops.
While abstaining from the voting, India issued an 'Explanation of Vote' after the vote in which it called for "return to the path of diplomacy".
Sources said India called for respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the state and pitched for an immediate cessation of violence and hostilities.
They said India called on all member states to honour principles of international law and the UN Charter, as these provided a constructive way forward.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
198 killed, over 1,000 injured in Russian invasion: Ukraine Minister
Russian forces capture southeastern city of Melitopol, repor...
Ukraine crisis: First Air India evacuation flight with 219 Indians lands at Mumbai airport
Second evacuation flight expected to return to Delhi airport...
First batch of Indian students enter Hungary from Ukraine; embassy issues fresh advisory
India sets up camp offices in Lviv and Chernivtsi towns in w...
India abstains on UNSC resolution that 'deplores' Russian aggression against Ukraine
The resolution did not pass as Russia, a Permanent Member of...
Ukrainian President Zelensky seeks Indian support at UNSC, speaks with PM Modi
PM Modi expressed India’s willingness to contribute to peace...