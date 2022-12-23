India, Russia abstain at UNSC on Myanmar

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 22

India along with China and Russia abstained from a UN Security Council draft resolution seeking an immediate end to violence in Myanmar and urged the military junta to release political prisoners, including state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi.

The UNSC, under India’s presidency this month, adopted the resolution after 12 members voted in favour and none against with India, China and Russia abstaining.

“Under the current circumstances, we are of the considered view that a UN Security Council resolution may entrench the parties in their inflexible positions rather than encourage them to pursue an inclusive political dialogue,’’ said India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ruchira Kamboj.

As India shares a nearly 1,700-km border with Myanmar and has historical and cultural links with its people, “any instability in the country impacts us directly.” “Resolving the current crisis in Myanmar is therefore of direct interest to our national security,’’ she said while calling on all sides to effect an immediate cessation of hostilities. “Political leaders should be released and allowed to resume political activities,” she said.

This is the first UNSC resolution adopted on Myanmar since 1948 when it had approved its membership in the UN. The situation in Myanmar calls for an approach of quiet and patient diplomacy and any other course will not help in resolving the long-standing issues which have prevented enduring peace, stability, progress and democratic governance, argued Kamboj.

