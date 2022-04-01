India, Russia ministerial to sidestep dollar, increase trade

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, April 1

Visiting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday spoke of increasing the use of currencies such the Indian rupee for international trade, a day after a US official cautioned New Delhi against trading with Moscow.

Lavrov revealed that the two sides had discussed the holding of the next meeting of the Indo-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission for Trade, Economic, Scientific & Cultural Cooperation (IRIGC-TEC), one of the two primary government-level mechanisms that guides economic cooperation between the two countries. The other is the IRIGC on military cooperation.

The IRIGC-TEC meeting will run counter to the warning served by US Deputy NSA Daleep Singh during his India visit on Thursday. Another visitor from the west, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss had also spoken on the need for all countries to impose sanctions.

The need for “mutual interest and the search for balance of interests will prevail in future as well,’’ said Lavrov after meeting his counterpart S Jaishankar.

“More and more transactions will be done using national currencies and bypassing dollar-based system,’’ he said while stating that Moscow is ready to provide anything that New Delhi wants to buy. Currently, both sides are trading in or implementing project in energy, S&T, outer space, pharmaceuticals besides defence.

“New Delhi is one of the key priorities for Moscow based on principles of equality and mutual trust. We are interested in having world order balanced which makes it sustainable,’’ he said.

With most of the developing world under pressure from the West to cut off all ties with Russia, Lavrov was effusive about Moscow’s ties with New Delhi. “Friendship is the key word to describe India-Russia ties…..it has sustained through many difficult times in the past. We do not hide anything and appreciate India’s view after studying the entirety of facts and not just in a one-sided way,’’ he said.

In contrast, Jaishankar’s opening remarks were crisp and matter of fact. “Our meeting today takes place in a difficult international environment quite apart from the pandemic. India, as you are aware, has always been in favour of resolving differences and disputes through dialogue and diplomacy,’’ he observed

This hint of disaffection over Russian military action was reflected in a MEA release which said Jaishankar underlined that as a developing economy, global volatility in different domains is of particular concern to India. “It is important for both countries that their economic, technological and people to people contacts remain stable and predictable,’’ it said.

“Differences and disputes should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy and by respect for international law, UN Charter, sovereignty and territorial integrity of states,’’ added the MEA release.