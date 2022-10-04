India, South Korea hold naval exercise

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 3

Navies of India and South Korea participated in a maritime partnership exercise in the Bay of Bengal.

Indian warship INS Sumedha participated in the exercise with Republic of Korea navy ships Hansando and Dae Cheong on October 1, the Navy said today.

The exercise included helicopter operations, communication drills and tactical manoeuvres. The interaction was aimed at strengthening maritime cooperation and inter-operability between the two navies. The Korean Navy’s cruise training task group consisting of the two naval ships had arrived in Chennai on September 28.

Professional interactions and sports activities are scheduled between the personnel of the two navies.

