India, Saudi Arabia ink pact for long-term supply of DAP/NPK fertilisers, raw materials

New Delhi, August 25
India and Saudi Arabia on Thursday signed a pact for an annual supply of 2.5 million tonnes of ammonia and DAP, NPK fertilisers for the next three years.
Announcing the development in a series of tweets, Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said Indian cooperative KRIBHCO has signed an agreement for investment in a new phosphate project of Saudi Arabia’s largest mining firm Ma’aden.
“With this, Indian companies have secured a 2.5 million tonnes annual supply of key raw materials like ammonia and finished fertilizers like DAP, NPKs for the next 3 years,” the minister tweeted.
A joint declaration was made to commit for the long-term supply of up to 1 million tonne of Di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) and NPKs per annum to KRIBHCO, he said.
The collaboration includes joint development in agronomy, logistics solutions and product development to support farmers of both India and Saudi Arabia.
The tie-up will add even more energy to India-Saudi Arabia friendship and benefit the hard-working Indian farmers, he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Goa police arrest Sonali Phogat’s 2 associates in her murder case
Phogat was brought dead at St Anthony Hospital in Anjuna are...
No Pegasus spyware found in 29 mobile phones examined by SC panel
However, the panel headed by Justice (Retd) RV Raveendran te...
Supreme Court panel indicts Punjab Police for PM Modi security breach
Justice Indu Malhotra (retd) committee says Ferozepur SSP fa...
Supreme Court issues notice to Gujarat on petition against premature release of 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case
A Bench led by CJI NV Ramana says the 11 convicts should als...
40 MLAs were targeted by BJP with offer of Rs 20 crore each: AAP
All AAP MLAs, led by Kejriwal, reached Mahatma Gandhi's memo...