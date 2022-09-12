India-Saudi Arabia ties hold promise of growth: EAM S Jaishankar

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 11

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has underlined the importance of closer ties between India and Saudi Arabia at a time when the world is at a crossroads.

“Our collaboration holds promise of shared growth, prosperity, stability, security and development,” he said while addressing diplomats at the Prince Saud Al Faisal Institute of Diplomatic Studies in Riyadh today. This was the second day of his first visit to Saudi Arabia as the External Affairs Minister.

Jaishankar also co-chaired with his Saudi Arabian counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud the first ministerial meeting of the Committee on Political, Security, Social and Cultural Cooperation (PSSC), established under the framework of the India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council.

“Warm and productive meeting with the Saudi Foreign Minister this afternoon,” tweeted Jaishankar.

The minister had begun his visit with an interaction with the community on Saturday, during which he appreciated the contribution of the Indian diaspora in facing national challenges. He also spoke to them about India’s resilience, especially during Covid, and of the national transformation underway in India.

Jaishankar said during the past few years, Saudi Arabia was very helpful and provided oxygen supply. “India and Saudi Arabia enjoy cordial and friendly relations, reflecting the centuries-old economic and socio-cultural ties.”

Saudi Arabia is India’s fourth-largest trading partner.

More than 18 per cent of India’s crude oil imports are sourced from Saudi Arabia. During the first nine months of fiscal 2022 (April-December), bilateral trade was valued at $29.28 billion. During this period, India’s imports from Saudi Arabia were valued at $22.65 billion and exports were worth $6.63 billion. The 22-lakh Indian community is the largest expatriate community in Saudi Arabia.

