India sees over 6,000 new covid cases in 24 hours; active caseload declines

New Delhi, September 2
With 6,168 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of covid cases rose to 4,44,42,507, while the active cases declined to 59,210, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.
The death toll has climbed to 5,27,932 with 21 new fatalities that include two deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The active cases comprise 0.13 per cent of the total infections, while the national covid recovery rate has increased to 98.68 per cent, the health ministry said.
There has been a decline of 3,538 cases in the active covid caseload in 24 hours.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.94 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 2.51 per cent, the health ministry said.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,38,55,365 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.
According to the ministry, 212.75 crore doses of covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
INS Vikrant is collective effort of past govts, says Congress; accuses Modi of ‘hypocrisy’ for taking credit
The aircraft carrier is a tribute to the Indian Navy's engin...
Supreme Court grants interim bail to social activist Teesta Setalvad
Was arrested for allegedly fabricating evidence to frame ‘in...
PM Modi-Putin meet likely on SCO sidelines, interaction with China’s XI remote
Contacts between India and China have reduced drastically af...
Letter of political appointments in Punjab 'signed by Kejriwal' and tweeted by Congress leaders creates controversy
AAP Punjab calls the letter fake