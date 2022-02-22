India sends 2,500 metric tonnes of wheat to war-torn Afghanistan

Tribune News Service

GS Paul



Attari, February 22

India sent 2,500 metric tonnes of humanitarian aid to war-torn Afghanistan on Tuesday.

Foreign secretary of India Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Afghanistan’s Ambassador to India Farid Mamundzay, and World Food Programme (WFP) Country Director Bishaw Parajauli watched as 41 Afghani trucks rolled out of the Integrated Check Post at the Attari-Wagah border.

“We have been extending our humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, in the form of 50,000 tonnes of wheat. Today, our 1st consignment of 2,500 metric tonnes in Afghan trucks was flagged off today. It will be delivered to the World Food Programme for dissemination,” Shringla said.

Under its deal with Pakistan, India sends trucks of wheat through Attari-Wagah. This was the first lot of 50,000 tonnes of wheat that India promised Afghanistan after a pact with the World Food Programme since the Taliban took over the country in mid-August. World Food Programme will receive the shipment at Jalalabad and distribute it across Afghanistan.

India previously sent 5,00,000 doses of Covaxin, 13 tonnes of life-saving medicines, and 500 units of winter clothing.

Meanwhile, Mamundzay tweeted about his visit to Amritsar on Tuesday.”I am back to the historic city of Amritsar after less than 6 weeks & this time to witness the flagging off ceremony of India’s wheat assistance shipment of 50,000 metric tons to Afghanistan today. Amritsar, a beautiful city with rich history & proud culture is the shortest land,” he said in his tweet.