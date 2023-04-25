 India set to surpass China as world's most populous nation this month: UN : The Tribune India

India set to surpass China as world's most populous nation this month: UN

India's population is projected to stabilise after the year 2064 and will be around 1.5 billion at the end of the century, a senior UN official says

India set to surpass China as world's most populous nation this month: UN

Photo for representation



PTI

United Nations, April 25

India is projected to overtake China as the world's most populous country by the end of this month when its population is expected to reach 1.425 billion, according to the United Nations.

India's population is projected to stabilise after the year 2064 and will be around 1.5 billion at the end of the century, a senior UN official said on Monday.

"India is projected to overtake China as the world's most populous country during the current month - April of 2023. Chinese population reached its peak size of 1.4 billion in 2022, and has begun to decline,” Director, Population Division, UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA), John Wilmoth said at a news briefing here.

Wilmoth said that projections indicate that the size of the Chinese population could drop below 1 billion before the end of the century.

"In India, by contrast, the population is expected to continue growing for several decades,” he said.

According to the forecast based on the latest United Nations estimates and projections of the global population released on Monday, India will dethrone China as the world's most populous nation by end of this month when its population is expected to reach 1.425 billion.

In response to a question by PTI, Senior Population Affairs Officer, Population Division, DESA Sarah Hertog said that the agency's medium projection indicates that India's population could stop growing around 2064 and stabilise thereafter.

She, however, cautioned that there is some uncertainty around that projection.

“We project that the population of India will be around 1.5 billion at the end of the century in the medium period,” Hertog said.

Last week, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) said in its State of World Population report “8 Billion Lives, Infinite Possibilities: the case for rights and choices” that India will become the world's most populous nation by mid-year 2023 when its population will be 1.428 billion, surpassing China's 1.425 billion people.

The policy brief released on Monday states that India's population will overtake that of China this month. 

         

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Why was Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh taken to Assam's Dibrugarh jail after arrest?

2
Trending

Did Amritpal Singh surrender or was he arrested?

3
Punjab

Man held for hitting Sikh priests, desecrating holy book in Rupnagar gurdwara; incident sparks outrage

4
Punjab SIT REPORT BENT COPS

Threatened, chose to keep mum: Ex-DGP Shashi Kant

5
Nation

During argument, Indian man urinates on fellow passenger on board American Airlines New York-Delhi flight

6
Nation

Top wrestlers move Supreme Court seeking registration of FIR against WFI president Brij Bhushan

7
Jalandhar

Amritpal no Sikh leader, should have been arrested on first day: Capt Amarinder Singh

8
Diaspora

Lord Indarjit Singh to represent Sikh community on King Charles III coronation

9
Diaspora

‘One of the worst rapists’: Prominent Indian community member in Australia found guilty of multiple sexual offences

10
Nation

I have no connection with Atiq -Ashraf Ahmed murder case: Lawrence Bishnoi tells NIA

Don't Miss

View All
14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie govt claims
Schools

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie Punjab Govt claims

From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now
Himachal

Shimla: From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now

NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader’s number
Punjab

Punjabi NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader's number

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky

Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors
Features

Punjab: Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting
Features

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting

Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village
Punjab

Fugitive Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village; taken to Assam's Dibrugarh jail

2022 ‘fifth warmest year’ on record
Nation

2022 'fifth warmest year' on record

Top News

India set to surpass China as world’s most populous nation this month: UN

India set to surpass China as world's most populous nation this month: UN

India's population is projected to stabilise after the year ...

Will not waste Council's time in responding to such mischievous remarks: Indian’s reply after Pakistan raises Kashmir issue at UN

Will not waste Council's time in responding to such mischievous remarks: India's reply after Pakistan raises Kashmir issue at UN

NIA conducts raids against PFI cadres in Punjab’s Ludhiana, UP, Bihar, Goa

NIA conducts raids against PFI cadres in Punjab's Ludhiana, UP, Bihar, Goa

The places being searched by the NIA include 12 in Bihar, tw...

Income tax raid held on Jalandhar pastor’s house, other places

Income tax raid held at Jalandhar pastor's house, other places

Raids were held at 10-15 locations linked with the church, i...

Supreme Court issues notice to NCT of Delhi on women wrestlers’ petition and posts it for Friday

Supreme Court issues notice to NCT of Delhi on women wrestlers’ petition and posts it for Friday

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal tells a Bench led by CJI DY Chan...


Cities

View All

Fire destroys goods in Indira Colony house

Fire destroys goods in Indira Colony house

SGPC lawyers' panel meets Amritpal Singh's kin

120-gm heroin seized, one arrested

Two booked for molesting woman

2 illegal constructions demolished

Centre firm on disinvestment, Bathinda HIL staffers in a fix

Centre firm on disinvestment, Bathinda HIL staffers in a fix

Killing averted, 2 gangsters held

Four new dog-catching vans to give more teeth to MC staff

Four new dog-catching vans to give more teeth to MC staff

SDM-led team to look for lapses at meat plant today

Boy stabbed in Sec 25, three juveniles nabbed

Five POs land in police net

Vend selling booze from residential units shuts

Ahead of poll, AAP councillor joins BJP

Ahead of poll, AAP councillor joins BJP

Extend welfare schemes to all 13L workers: Kejriwal to labour officials

39-yr-old man beaten to death, two arrested

Income tax raid held on Jalandhar pastor’s house, other places

Income tax raid held at Jalandhar pastor's house, other places

Sanitary workers threaten to stop work if demands not met

4 hurt as fight breaks out in Kapurthala gurdwara

Jalandhar byelection: Nomination withdrawal over, 19 left in fray

19 candidates allotted symbols

34 government depts owe ~250 cr to PSPCL

34 government depts owe Rs 250 cr to PSPCL

MC’s anti-rabies drive remains a non-starter

Smart City Advisory Forum meet dwells on Buddha Nullah pollution

CM honours12 medallists from dist

Illegal sex determination centre busted

Two friends found dead near bus stand

Two friends found dead near bus stand

Truck rams into 3 cars in Bhadson

e-vehicle shuttle service for girls soon, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Man held for ‘strangulating’ wife over marital dispute

In-laws arrested for abetting suicide