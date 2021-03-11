India slams China's double standards on terror

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 10

Taking a dig at China, India has told a UN Security Council meeting chaired by Beijing that it was “most regrettable” that genuine and evidence-based proposals to blacklist some of the world’s most notorious terrorists were being placed on hold, saying such “double standards” were placing the credibility of the council’s sanctions regime at an all-time low.

Speaking on the “Threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts”, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ruchika Kamboj expressed surprise that a report of the UN Secretary General chose not to take note of the activities of the several proscribed groups in the region, especially those that have been repeatedly targeting India.

“Selective filtering of inputs from member states is uncalled for. We do hope that in future iterations of Secretary General’s reports, inputs from all member states would be treated on an equal footing,” she observed.

Taking an oblique swipe at China, Kamboj said functioning of the UN Sanctions Committees required more transparency. “The practice of placing holds and blocks on listing requests without giving any justification must end. It is most regrettable that genuine and evidence-based listing proposals pertaining to some of the most notorious terrorists in the world are being placed on hold,” she observed. “Double standards and continuing politicisation have rendered the credibility of the sanctions regime at an all-time low,” she said.

In the latest instance of this sort, China on June 17 had blocked a joint India-US proposal to list Pakistan-based terrorist Abdul Rehman Makki under the UN Security Council’s Al-Qaeda (Dae’sh) and ISIL Sanctions Committee, also known as the UNSC 1267 Committee. Both India and the US have already listed Makki as a terrorist under their domestic laws.

India will hold a two-day global meet in October to combat the growing use of the Internet and social media platforms to spread terrorist and violent extremist propaganda.

The meet will see discussions on challenges to governments and the tech industry alike from the continued use of new technologies to move and store funds, including virtual assets, online wallets and privacy coins. It will also deliberate on the potential misuse of dual-use technologies by terrorists.

The meeting will be a special session of the UNSC’s counter-terrorism committee that is being chaired by India in Mumbai and Delhi on October 28 and 29.

Global meet at mumbai, delhi in Oct

