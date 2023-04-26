India slams Pak at UNSC over Kashmir

PTI

United Nations, April 25

India tore into Pakistan after it raised the issue of Jammu and Kashmir at a Security Council meeting here, prompting India’s permanent ambassador to the United Nations Ruchira Kamboj to assert that she would not waste the Council’s time by responding to such “mischievous” remarks.

Kamboj’s stern response to Pakistan came in her remarks at the UN Security Council open debate on “Maintenance of international peace and security: Effective multilateralism through the defence of the principles of the Charter of the United Nations” chaired by Russia, president of the Council for April.

With Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov presiding over the debate, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative at the UN Munir Akram referred to Jammu and Kashmir in his statement.

“Lastly, this august forum has today heard some mischievous remarks by a permanent representative arising purely out of ignorance and lack of an understanding on the basic facts of decolonisation,” Kamboj said on Monday.

“I will not be wasting the time of this Council in responding to those remarks. Our advice to that delegation is please refer to our numerous rights of reply that we have expressed in the past,” she added.

Meanwhile, Kamboj said India is right in demanding a “major course correction” of the UN Security Council when the world’s largest democracy is kept out of the global decision-making.

India has been at the forefront of the years-long efforts to reform the Security Council, saying it rightly deserved a place as a permanent member of the United Nations.