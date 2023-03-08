India slams Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal for raking up Kashmir at UN debate

United Nations, March 8
India tore into Pakistan after its foreign minister raised the issue of Jammu and Kashmir at a Security Council debate on women, peace and security, saying it is “unworthy” to even respond to such “malicious and false propaganda”.
Responding to Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's remarks on Jammu and Kashmir, India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj on Tuesday termed his statement as “baseless and politically motivated”.
“Before I conclude, let me dismiss the frivolous, baseless and politically motivated remarks made by the delegate of Pakistan regarding the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” she said.
Speaking at the UN Security Council open debate on ‘Women, Peace and Security’, Kamboj said: “My delegation considers it unworthy to even respond to such malicious and false propaganda.”
"Rather, our focus is where it shall always be – positive and forward-looking. Today's discussion is critically important to strengthen our collective efforts to accelerate the full implementation of the Women, Peace and Security agenda. We respect the topic of the debate and recognise the importance of time. As such, our focus shall remain on the topic,” she said.
