India slams Sri Lanka over ethnic issue

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 12

In what is being seen as retaliation for allowing a Chinese ship to dock at Hambantota, India has upbraided Sri Lanka for the “lack of measurable progress” in resolving the ethnic issue during a debate in the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

India has submitted a report to the UN on September 6, calling on the Sri Lankan Government to immediately end the reliance on draconian security laws and crackdown on peaceful protests, reverse the drift towards militarisation and show renewed commitment to, and deliver on, security sector reforms.