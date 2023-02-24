India, Sri Lanka agree to upscale military drills

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 23

India and Sri Lanka on Thursday agreed to increase the complexity of bilateral military exercises. The decision was taken at the seventh annual defence dialogue co-chaired by Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane and his Sri Lankan counterpart General Kamal Gunaratne.

“The ongoing defence cooperation between the two countries have been reviewed, with both sides agreeing to increase the complexity of bilateral exercises. In the context of training, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to avail maximum benefits from each other’s experience and capacities,” the MoD said.

The defence cooperation activities were also reviewed.

Aramane thanked General Gunaratne and his delegation for a fruitful dialogue and stated that India looked forward to continued engagement.